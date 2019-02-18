The Golden State forward was 10-of-15 shooting from the field and made six of his nine 3-point attempts.

Kevin Durant led Team LeBron to a 178-164 win over Team Giannis in Sunday’s All-Star Game and was rewarded with his second career All-Star MVP award.

The Golden State forward was 10-of-15 shooting from the field and made six of his nine 3-point attempts. He tallied a team-high 31 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the victory.

“This is definitely going to give me some bragging rights,” Durant said, as he will now get ready to return to the Warriors, where he plays alongside fellow All-Stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

This was Durant’s 10th All-Star appearance. He has scored 30-plus points in four different All-Star games, which is the most in history.

Kevin Durant has scored 30+ points in four different #NBAAllStar Games, the most ever in the game's history.

Durant also took home the All-Star MVP in 2012.