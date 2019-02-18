Davis is averaging 28.1 points, 12.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 2018-19.

Anthony Davis is expected to play in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.

The Pelicans star reportedly wanted to test out his injured left shoulder in warmups in hopes of playing. It appears that went well, as a New York Times report said Davis was “good to play” before tip-off.

Word out of the Team LeBron locker room: Anthony Davis is “good to play” in tonight’s All-Star Game — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 18, 2019

Davis bruised his shoulder Thursday in the Pelicans’ 131-122 victory over the Thunder. He appeared to suffer the injury after challenging a shot attempt late in the second quarter.

Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, informed New Orleans in late January the star was not interested in signing an extension and wanted to be moved. Multiple teams reportedly showed interest in acquiring him before the deadline, but the Pelicans elected to hold onto Davis for at least the rest of the season.

Davis is averaging 28.1 points, 12.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 2018-19. He has been named an All-Star six times.