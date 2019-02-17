Here you can find every winner, placer and highlight from the NBA’s All-Star Saturday night.

NBA All-Star week is nothing without Saturday night.

This is when the skills challenge, 3-point and dunk contests are held, and while they can often times be underwhelming they are always anticipated.

Here we will keep a running count of all of the Saturday night winners and a list of where everyone else placed.

And heck, we’ll throw in some highlights too.

In the Skills Challenge, Jayson Tatum took home the title in dramatic fashion.

Joe Harris upset Stephen Curry in the 3-point contest.

Hamidou Diallo took down Dennis Smith Jr. for the Dunk Contest title.

Dunk Contest Results

First Round

– Thunder G Hamidou Diallo — 48, 50 : Total — 98

– Knicks G Dennis Smith Jr. — 45, 50 : Total — 95

– Hornets F Miles Bridges — 33, 50 : Total — 83

– Hawks F John Collins — 40, 42 : Total — 82

Dennis Smith Jr. had the highlight of the round dunking over rapper J. Cole in his own high school jersey.

Then Hamidou Diallo one-upped it by dunking over Shaquille O’Neal.

“SUPERMAN IS IN THE BUILDING!” @hamidoudiallo WITH THE ELBOW DUNK OVER SHAQ. 😱😱😱 #ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/w7VB0Nw2UR — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

Bold: Advanced to finals.

Finals

1. Hamidou Diallo — 43, 45: Total –88

2. Dennis Smith Jr. — 35, 50: Total — 85

Dennis Smith Jr.. had the dunk of the round but it was Diallo who took home the win clearing the second rapper of the night, Quavo.

Three-Point Contest Results

Honorary shot

Dell Curry, Ray Allen, Glen Rice and Mark Price started the night by working their way around the court as Curry’s sons Steph and Seth agreed to donate $1,000 for every bucket they made.

Dell Curry: 1

Ray Allen: 1

Glen Rice: 2

Mark Price: 2

Curry: 1

Total donated: $7,000

Dell Curry recruited Ray Allen, Glen Rice and Mark Price to help raise $35,000 for Charlotte charity Classroom Central! pic.twitter.com/ZUSiQGMp45 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

First Round

– Stephen Curry, 27

– Buddy Hield, 26

– Joe Harris, 25

– Danny Green, 23

– Devin Booker, 23

– Dirk Nowitzki, 17

– Seth Curry, 16

– Kemba Walker, 15

– Damian Lillard, 15

– Khris Middleton, 11

Top three advance to final round.

Finals

1. Joe Harris, 26

2. Stephen Curry, 24

3. Buddy Hield, 19

Joe Harris drains nine straight and posts another perfect money ball rack to finish with a championship round score of 26! 🔥🔥🔥 #MtnDew3PT pic.twitter.com/abh9qlo6Ix — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

Skills Challenge results

First Round

1. Nikola Jokic def. Nikola Vucevic

2. Jayson Tatum def. Mike Conley

3. Trae Young def. De’Aaron Fox

4. Luka Doncic def. Kyle Kuzma

Trae Young stole the show and the win from De’Aaron Fox with a running 3-pointer.

Semifinals

1. Jayson Tatum def. Nikola Jokic

2. Trae Young def. Luka Doncic

Finals

Winner: Jayson Tatum

While Young stole a win from Fox, Tatum stole one right back from half-court.