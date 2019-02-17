Anthony Davis: Celtics, Lakers, Knicks are on his list … along with 26 other teams

Davis says “all 29 teams are on that list” and he doesn’t “have a preferred destination.”

Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis confirmed the Celtics, Lakers and Knicks as teams he is interested in playing.

But as fans of those teams learned a little bit later, those three teams have company — sort of.

Without actually naming the organizations, Davis confirmed the three as potential destinations during Media Day for the NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

At first, he dispelled talks about the Celtics. Davis said multiple times, “They were never not on my list,” erasing the perception he wasn’t interested in Boston.

This, however, didn’t stop questions about the Celtics, prompting Davis to finally proclaim: “They are on my list.”

His response for the Knicks and Lakers? “Whatever list that came out. That’s between my agent and the Pelicans. It’s true.”

As the questions continued, we soon learned that the Celtics, Lakers and Knicks are not alone on that “list.”

“All 29 teams are on that list,” Davis said.

Davis is under contract with the Pelicans through next season, but before the NBA trade deadline, he asked to be traded, touching off a firestorm and flurry of activity.

“I don’t have a preferred destination,” he said. “I just want to win.”

And to put a cap on this line of questions — at least until the next time — Davis said, “I never gave a destination.”