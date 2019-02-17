LeBron James reacts to Colin Kaepernick’s settlement with NFL: ‘I’m happy he won his suit’

“I think it’s important for you to stick up for what you believe in. I stand with Kaep. I kneel with Kaep,” James told reporters Saturday.

Lakers star LeBron James expressed his full support behind former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who settled his collusion case against the NFL on Friday.

"I think it's important for you to stick up for what you believe in. I stand with Kaep. I kneel with Kaep," James told reporters Saturday during All-Star weekend. "I feel what he was talking about nobody wanted to listen to. Nobody ever really actually wanted to understand where he was coming from.

"I think that anybody that would sacrifice their livelihood for the better of all of us, I can respect that. I mean you've got a guy that basically lost his job because he wanted to stand for something that's more than just him."

LeBron James reacts to Colin Kaepernick's settlement with the NFL. "I stand with Kaep. I hope it's a hell of a lot of money!" pic.twitter.com/4ogLOSY6IJ — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) February 16, 2019

In 2016, Kaepernick became the first player to take a knee during the national anthem to protest social and racial inequality. He filed his grievance against the NFL in October 2017 as part of the league's collective bargaining agreement, claiming owners "blackballed" him as he has yet to find a landing spot since opting out of his 49ers contract in March 2017.

"I'm happy to see the news come out yesterday that he won his suit," James added. "I hope it's a hell of a lot of money that can set not only him up, but set his family up. … I hope that the word of what he did will live on throughout American history, and also world history because it's important for all of us, not only African-Americans but for everybody to stand up for something that's more important than them."

Details were not announced and the settlement terms prevent the parties from commenting, but the end of legal proceedings in the case indicates the players got what they believed to be fair compensation from the league they accused of colluding against them.