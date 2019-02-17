Anthony Davis has been pursued by the Lakers, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has no doubt about the Pelican’s All-Star’s ability.

Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar revealed he would want to be Anthony Davis if he were playing today, hailing the Lakers’ trade target’s quality.

Pelicans star Davis made a public trade request prior to last week’s deadline but ultimately stayed put as the Lakers could not reach a deal with his current team.

Since then, the Pelicans have fired general manager Dell Demps, who had served in the role for nine years, with Davis expected to be pursued by the Lakers again at the end of the season, and the Celtics and Knicks also likely to make a push.

Abdul-Jabbar – a six-time NBA champion, six-time MVP and 19-time All Star – believes the 25-year-old has the total package of skills required to succeed in the modern game.

“If I were playing now I’d want to be Anthony Davis,” he told Sporting News. “He’s got the skill set. He shoots 3s and jump shots. He defends out there beyond the 3-point line.

“And he also plays the traditional game like I did. He guards the basket, rebounds, blocks shots. He’s the complete player.”

The NBA’s stars of 2019, like James Harden and Russell Westbrook, have set a host of records with their brilliance this season, but Abdul-Jabbar feels it is difficult to judge them with the greats of yesteryear.

“How can you compare eras?” Abdul-Jabbar said. “I don’t think Harden could have handled Oscar [Robertson]. I don’t know if Oscar could have handled some of these speed demons in Westbrook.

“The only way you can find that out is to get on the court and play. It’s just talk.”

Overall, Abdul-Jabbar, 71, is impressed with the current product being put out by the NBA.

“They’ve got a good balance there by lessening the physical aspects of the defense, the 3-point shot can drop,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “We couldn’t do it when I played because you’d have Mike Cooper biting your ear as you shot. You wouldn’t be making many 3-pointers.

“The fans like it, the way that they’ve stretched the court now and people are attacking the basket or stopping and popping. … I think it’s an entertaining game, and the fans like it, great athletes are playing it, so it works.”