Stephen Curry, in Charlotte for NBA-Star Weekend, even took some time to sign autographs after his alma mater knocked off Saint Joseph’s.

Davidson had a special alumnus sitting courtside Friday as the Wildcats knocked off Saint Joseph’s 80-72.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who is in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, for All-Star weekend, watched at John M. Belk Arena as his alma mater came back from a seven-point halftime deficit. Then he took his celebration to another level.

Curry jumped into the stands of the student section and joined the Wildcats in celebrating the team’s 19th victory over the season.

Steph just jumped in the Davidson student section to celebrate the Wildcats win over St. Joe’s. pic.twitter.com/vGtKBcP2Yq — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) February 16, 2019

Steph just made the year for these kids. pic.twitter.com/JtRwee2MCT — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) February 16, 2019

The six-time All-Star even took a few moments to sign autographs after the game.

Steph hugging Davidson players and coaches on their way back to the locker room now he’s signing autographs for fans on his way out. pic.twitter.com/ZOBR7nUTYO — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) February 16, 2019

“It’s surreal,” Curry said before the game (via ESPN). “I know I accomplished a lot, but it still doesn’t quite sink in. The opportunities that I get to experience now, a program that meant so much to me that gave me my entire, just, basketball and base and foundation and how much I’ve learned from Coach [Bob] McKillop and my teammates and stuff like that when I was on campus. I always look forward to going back and watching them play and being a part of the program any way I can.

“In terms of just helping them with gear and representing me and the school as well, it’s just wild to think about. And I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

Curry will be in Charlotte through at least Sunday as he participates in All-Star weekend activities. He will square off in the 3-point contest Saturday and then play in the All-Star Game as part of Team Giannis on Sunday.