Pelicans reportedly part ways with GM Dell Demps, name Danny Ferry as interim

The Pelicans reportedly parted ways with general manager Dell Demps on Friday, and have given special advisor Danny Ferry the interim role.

According to ESPN, which cited unidentified sources, the decision came after big man Anthony Davis left Thursday’s game with an injury, leaving ownership “livid.” Owner Gayle Benson indicated “she wants an overhaul of Pelicans and a search for a GM to take command of Davis trade talks and the reshaping of team’s future,” per ESPN.

The report clarifies ownership and senior management have been happy with the coaching staff behind Alvin Gentry, and “believe players are largely responding in what’s been a tumultuous stretch.”

Demps had been the Pelicans’ GM since July 2010 when the team was still the New Orleans Hornets. The franchise made it to the playoffs just three times (twice under former coach Monty Williams in 2011 and 2015, and once under Gentry in 2018) while he was in the front office.

ESPN adds the Pelicans will be “aggressive in the marketplace to hire a high-level basketball executive” as the team currently sits 26-33 and 13th in the Western Conference.

