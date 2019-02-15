Davis scored 14 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out two assists in 16 minutes before exiting the matchup.

Anthony Davis bruised his left shoulder in the Pelicans’ win over the Thunder on Thursday, according to a report from The Athletic.

The 25-year-old forward appeared to suffer the injury on the last play of the second quarter. He did not return to the court after halftime and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

It is unclear if the injury will force Davis to miss the All-Star Game on Sunday, the report says.

After an MRI tonight, Anthony Davis’ left shoulder that forced him to leave the game against OKC has been deemed a muscle contusion, source tells @TheAthleticNBA. Unclear as yet if he’ll miss the All-Star game. Depends on how he feels in the coming days. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 15, 2019

Davis asked the Pelicans to move him in late January and the Lakers had been engaged in discussions about acquiring him. But, no deal was reached before the deadline and Davis will remain with New Orleans for at least the rest of the season.

The six-time All-Star also injured his finger in late January and missed eight games.

Davis entered play Thursday averaging 28.5 points and 13.1 rebounds this season.