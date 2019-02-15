Thompson has made five All-Star teams and won three championships during his eight-year career.

Klay Thompson doesn’t seem to want to leave the Warriors.

The 29-year-old guard is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. But he told ESPN on Wednesday he “wants to finish his career as a Warrior.”

Thompson is averaging 21.9 points and four rebounds in 34.1 minutes per game in 2018-19. He’s shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from 3-point range.

The Warriors originally selected Thompson out of Washington State with the 11th pick in the 2011 draft. He has made five All-Star teams and won three championships during his eight-year career.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said earlier this month he didn’t believe any of the team’s stars would want to leave after the season.

“I feel like all of our players are happy and want to stay with us and continue with us,” Myers said at the time. “That’s how I feel. But again, I’ve only worked in the NBA as an agent and in this capacity.

“I don’t think you can honestly answer anything. That goes for players, too, until the season is over.”

The Warriors will enter the All-Star Break in first place of the Western Conference with a 41-16 record.