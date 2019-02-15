The 20-year-old guard was sent from the 76ers to Orlando at the deadline in exchange for forward Jonathon Simmons and two draft picks.

Markelle Fultz is happy the Magic traded for him.

The 20-year-old guard was sent from the 76ers to Orlando at the deadline in exchange for forward Jonathon Simmons and two draft picks. He discussed the move Thursday at his introductory press conference.

“It just excites me to know that I have a coach that’s going to push you to be better and not just going to tell you what you want to hear,” Fultz told reporters.

The second-year player has been out since Nov. 19 and was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome in mid-December. He said Thursday there’s still no timetable for his return.

Fultz began his career with high expectations after he was selected by the 76ers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft. But, he also dealt with injuries as well as a hitch in his jump shot during his rookie season, which limited him to 14 games.

“I think the biggest thing that we’ve talked about is just doing stuff the right way, just building me up as a man and on the court,” Fultz said. “I think that’s music to my ears. Two things that I really want to do is be the best player I can be and be the best young man I can be. They do a great job of doing that.”

Fultz is averaging 8.2 points and 3.1 assists in 19 appearances in 2018-19. He has shot just 41.4 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from 3-point range in 33 career games.