Regina King thanked Joel Embiid for his athleticism after he leapt over the Oscar-nominated actress at Madison Square Garden.

NBA games at Madison Square Garden are known for attracting celebrities to the best seats in the house.

But Oscar-nominated actress Regina King ended up playing a larger role than she anticipated Wednesday night as the Knicks hosted the 76ers.

Indeed, King was fortunate not to find herself on the receiving end of … star 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Regina King’s life just flashed before her eyes pic.twitter.com/YPLAwjyR6E — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 14, 2019

King was in the front row as Embiid chased down a loose ball in the third quarter. However, as he charged toward the crowd in an effort to keep the ball in play, Embiid helped avert a nasty incident as the 7-footer showcased his athleticism to leap over King and into the stands.

Speaking after the Sixers’ 126-111 victory, Embiid said: “It’s good that I saved her life, I guess, but someone else had to, like, take that. I’m sorry about that.”

And King was quick to express her gratitude to Embiid, writing on her Twitter page: “Yoooo. Thank you God and @JoelEmbiid for your athletic abilities. Crisis averted.”