Dwyane Wade came away from a matchup with the Mavericks on Wednesday impressed with rookie Luka Doncic.

After the Heat’s 112-101 win over Dallas, Wade complimented Doncic’s passing ability.

“Quote me right where I say this — it’s LeBron James-like from the standpoint of how he’s able to rope that pass to shooters in corners, getting blitzed,” Wade told reporters, via The Athletic. “There’s not many guys who can do that and put it right there. He does an amazing job of it.”

While the Mavericks lost the game and have now dropped three of their last four, Doncic nearly tallied a triple-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

The 19-year-old rookie is averaging 20.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists this season. He is second among rookies in dimes per game, trailing only Hawks first-year guard Trae Young (7.6).

Wade played with James for four years in Miami, where they won two championships together.