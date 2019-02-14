The Knicks sent Latvian star Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavericks before the trade deadline, which cleared up two max slots this summer.

The Knicks have decided not to hold Latvian Heritage Night.

New York was scheduled to have its second annual Latvian Heritage Night on Feb 24. But it will no longer hold the event this year, according to a report from The Athletic.

The Knicks have had Croatian Heritage Night (Mario Hezonja) and French Heritage Night (Frank Ntilikina). With Kristaps Porzingis no longer here, there apparently will be no Latvian Heritage Night. The president of Latvia attended Latvian Heritage Night with Porzingis last year. https://t.co/6vBvboDpT2 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 14, 2019

The Knicks have been one of the worst teams in the NBA in 2018-19. They entered their game Wednesday against the 76ers with a 10-46 record.