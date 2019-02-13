Gasol is averaging career-lows in points (4.4), rebounds (4.7) and minutes (12.5) per game over his 26 appearances this season.

Pau Gasol has denied he asked the Spurs to trade him.

Reports surfaced earlier this month that said Gasol requested San Antonio move him before the deadline. Gasol, however, said those rumors were not true when he spoke with reporters Tuesday.

“I didn’t request to be traded,” Gasol said, via the San Antonio Express-News. “It’s not that I want to comment so much on it because it is what it is. I think people understand or can figure out that my situation is not what was expected for me.

“My only wish and desire is to be able to contribute to the team and be able to be on the floor and do what I am supposed to do and do what I signed here to do, and kind of live up to what I am paid for.”

The six-time All-Star is averaging career-lows in points (4.4), rebounds (4.7) and minutes (12.5) per game over his 26 appearances in 2018-19. He has one season remaining on the three-year, $48 million contract he signed with San Antonio in July 2017.

Gasol was asked Tuesday if he was seeking a buyout.

“There are a lot of rumors, a lot of stories,” Gasol said. “Who knows where that comes from. It would be great if people say, ‘hey, this person has said this.’ OK, then let’s talk to this person…But I don’t know. It didn’t come from me.”

The Spurs will enter their matchup Tuesday against the Grizzlies in seventh place of the Western Conference with a 32-26 record.