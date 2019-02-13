James topped the Forbes’ list of top earners in the league for a fifth straight time.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are the NBA’s highest-paid players.

James topped the Forbes’ list of top earners in the league — which factors in salaries, endorsements, appearances, royalties and media pacts — for a fifth straight year. Meanwhile, Curry finished second for a second consecutive time.

Doug Gottlieb: ‘The LeBron James Era with the Lakers officially starts now’

James left the Cavaliers and signed a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers this summer. He’s averaging 26.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game during his first season in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Curry inked a five-year, $201 million extension with the Warriors in July 2017.

Here’s Forbes complete 2019 list of the top 10 highest-earning NBA players: