James topped the Forbes’ list of top earners in the league for a fifth straight time.
LeBron James and Stephen Curry are the NBA’s highest-paid players.
James topped the Forbes’ list of top earners in the league — which factors in salaries, endorsements, appearances, royalties and media pacts — for a fifth straight year. Meanwhile, Curry finished second for a second consecutive time.
Doug Gottlieb: ‘The LeBron James Era with the Lakers officially starts now’
James left the Cavaliers and signed a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers this summer. He’s averaging 26.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game during his first season in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, Curry inked a five-year, $201 million extension with the Warriors in July 2017.
Here’s Forbes complete 2019 list of the top 10 highest-earning NBA players:
- LeBron James — $88.7 million
- Stephen Curry — $79.5 million
- Kevin Durant — $65 million
- Russell Westbrook — 53.7 million
- James Harden — $47.4 million
- Chris Paul — $43.7 million
- Giannis Antetokounmpo — $43.2 million
- Damian Lillard — $41 million
- Blake Griffin — $39.1 million
- Paul George — $38.6 million