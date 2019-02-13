Despite back-to-back losses and four defeats in five games, Lakers star James is not concerned.

LeBron James is relaxed about the Lakers’ playoff chances following Tuesday’s defeat against the Hawks.

The Lakers crashed to back-to-back losses after going down 117-113 to the lowly Hawks, despite James’ triple-double.

James — who was taunted by Hawks fans as they chanted “Kobe’s better” — tallied 28 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds but his fifth triple-double of the season was not enough to lift the Lakers.

The Lakers (28-29) are now two-and-a-half-games behind the Kings for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference heading into the All-Star break.

LeBron James tallies his fifth triple-double of the season tonight with 28 points, 11 boards, and 16 assists. pic.twitter.com/z00zniaCCx — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 13, 2019

“You either make it or you don’t make it,” James said after tying Wilt Chamberlain for the fifth most triple-doubles ever with 78. “That’s when you worry about it.”

The Lakers have lost four of their past five games and James added: “Some guys have never played a playoff game before.

“You can’t teach them that. It’s very important to understand how important every game is, no matter who you’re playing or where you are.”

James — who signed a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers in the offseason — and the Lakers are back in action against the Rockets on Feb. 21.