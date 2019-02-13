James entered play Tuesday averaging 26.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game during his first season with Los Angeles.

Hawks fans were not kind to LeBron James on Tuesday.

Spectators at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta chanted “Kobe’s better” at the 34-year-old Lakers forward while he was shooting a free throw at the end of the first quarter.

Hawks fans chant “KOBE’S BETTER” during LeBron’s free-throws. 😬 pic.twitter.com/Ow5OaSYRAT — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) February 13, 2019

The jeers were in reference to former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, who made 18 All-Star teams and won five titles with the franchise from 1996-2016.

Meanwhile, James signed a four-year, $154 million contract with Los Angeles this summer. He entered play Tuesday averaging 26.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.

James has earned the MVP award four times and taken home three championships during his 16 NBA seasons.

James has connected on 73.7 percent of his career free throws while Bryant finished at 83.7 percent.