Montrezl Harrell has been fined $25,000 for “directing inappropriate language toward a fan,” the NBA announced Tuesday.

The Clippers forward told a spectator to “shut the f— up” during the fourth quarter of Los Angeles’ 130-120 loss to the Timberwolves on Monday.

Harrell, 25, is averaging career-highs in points (15.8), rebounds (6.7) and assists (1.8) per game in 2018-19.

The Clippers got off to a strong start this season, but entered play Tuesday in ninth place of the Western Conference standings.

Los Angeles surprisingly traded its leading scorer, Tobias Harris, to Philadelphia before the trade deadline. It has gone 1-2 since making the move and will face the Suns on Wednesday.