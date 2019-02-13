NBA referees defend no-call on apparent Bradley Beal traveling violation

Beal appears to take five steps on the way to the hoop after picking up the ball, but was not called for a traveling violation Monday.

Was it a travel? Or wasn’t it?

Those are the questions most of social media has been asking since Bradley Beal’s epic travel, or non-travel, against the Pistons on Monday.

Take a look:

Bradley Beal decides the game is over and travels to DC by foot #dcfamily pic.twitter.com/L3wh1iuu1F — Sports Gifs & Videos (@Supreme_Gifs) February 12, 2019

In the video, Beal picks up his dribble late in the game and appears to take five steps before deciding to pass the ball to his teammate.

Most people would say that’s illegal. But NBA referees are not most people, and defended their decision to not blow the whistle during the game.

“The offensive player gathers with his right foot on the ground,” the NBA Referees twitter account wrote. “He then takes two legal steps, before losing control of the ball. After regaining possession, a player is allowed to regain his pivot foot and pass or shoot prior to that foot returning to the ground. This is legal.”

The offensive player gathers with his right foot on the ground. He then takes two legal steps, before losing control of the ball. After regaining possession, a player is allowed to regain his pivot foot and pass or shoot prior to that foot returning to the ground. This is legal. https://t.co/0hVqgHw3w7 — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) February 12, 2019

Basically, the NBA is saying Beal took two steps before losing control of the ball and is allowed to regain possession with his pivot foot and pass or shoot before his other foot hits the ground.

Beal took to Twitter on Monday to offer his opinion on the play, and judging by the emojis he used, he thinks he got away with one.

Look clean to me 😂😂🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/xyx0qlF3wd — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) February 12, 2019

James Harden might have competition for the most egregious “traveling violation that never was” in the NBA this season.