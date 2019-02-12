Josh Hart is dealing with a knee injury.

The 23-year-old Lakers guard has received a PRP injection to treat tendinitis in his right knee, the team announced Monday. He’ll miss Los Angeles’ game against the Hawks on Tuesday and will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

Hart is averaging 8.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game this season. He’s shot 40.8 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from 3-point range.

Los Angeles selected Hart out of Villanova with the 30th pick in the 2017 draft. He has knocked down 36.5 percent of his shots from behind the arc.

The Lakers will enter their matchup against Atlanta in 10th place of the Western Conference with a 28-28 record. They trail the Clippers by 2 1/2 games for the final playoff spot.

