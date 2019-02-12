Morris has been out since Dec. 26 with a neck injury but has been cleared to return to the court, according to Yahoo Sports.

Multiple teams may want to add Markieff Morris.

The Lakers and Rockets are interested in signing the forward, his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, told Yahoo Sports on Monday. He became a free agent when he was bought out by the Pelicans last week after they acquired him in a trade with the Wizards.

The 29-year-old is expected to join a team this week, according to Yahoo Sports’ report.

Morris has been out since Dec. 26 with a neck injury. But, he received a second opinion this week and was cleared to return to the court, according to Yahoo Sports.

Morris averaged 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in 26 minutes per game for the Wizards this season. He shot 43.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range.

The Rockets and Lakers both created space on their rosters with trades before the deadline.