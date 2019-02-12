Elton Brand doesn’t want Ben Simmons meeting with Magic Johnson this summer.

The 76ers star reportedly said he was interested in exchanging “big guard” secrets with the Lakers’ legend, Johnson revealed Sunday before Philadelphia’s blowout win against Los Angeles

After speaking with Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, Brand told ESPN the team decided against letting the two meet.

Elton Brand tells ESPN: “No issue. I have a great relationship with Ben and Rich (Paul) and we expect him to be a Sixer for a long time. He has taken interest in chatting with some of the game’s all-time greats and we’re supportive. I had brief dialogue with Rob Pelinka….” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 11, 2019

More Brand on Lakers/Simmons: “…who I’ve known for a long time, but nothing is planned. Our collective focus is on making a postseason push. Again, we’re not seating this, end of story.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 11, 2019

Although it appears no meeting will take place, the NBA is reportedly investigating Simmons’ interaction with the Lakers to see if any rules were violated.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass tells ESPN: “The league office is looking into whether any contact took place between Ben Simmons and the Los Angeles Lakers that violated NBA rules.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 11, 2019

“(Simmons) reached out to me, not to me directly; to the Lakers to find out if we can get together this summer,” Johnson said Sunday. “I said, ‘Hey, you’ve got to clear that with the league,’ and if everybody — the Sixers sign off, we sign off, the league signs off — fine, I will do that.”

Los Angeles has been disciplined by the league before. The franchise was fined $500,000 for tampering during its pursuit of Thunder star Paul George in August 2017.

The 76ers surprisingly acquired forward Tobias Harris from the Clippers before the trade deadline. They are 2-0 since making the move and will face the Celtics in TD Garden on Tuesday.

