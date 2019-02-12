Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry handed fine for tampering

Lasry violated the NBA’s league tampering rules, which prohibit team representatives from making remarks concerning other teams’ players.

Lasry violated the NBA’s league tampering rules, which prohibit team representatives from making remarks concerning other teams’ players, according to a report from ESPN, which cited an unidentified league source with knowledge of the situation.

Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry has been fined 25K for his comments about Anthony Davis, league sources tell ESPN. The comments violated league tampering rules. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 11, 2019

Davis has requested to be traded from the Pelicans and the six-time All-Star had his sights set on Milwaukee, among other teams.

“I saw that report, and I think it’s great,” Lasry told Sporting News. “It’s a little bit of what we want. We want players to come and play in Milwaukee. And part of it is, when you’re winning and you’re setting a standard for excellence, people see that. People want to win. It doesn’t make a difference if you’re in Milwaukee, New York or L.A. The whole goal is winning. So we hope it would be players like Anthony Davis and others who want to come to Milwaukee.”

However, Davis remained in New Orleans through the Feb. 7 trade deadline. Still, Milwaukee will likely shop the 2017 NBA All-Star Game MVP this offseason.