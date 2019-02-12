Celtics coach Brad Stevens has been impressed by the new-look 76ers.

The 76ers surprisingly acquired forward Tobias Harris from the Clippers before the trade deadline. He’ll combine with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick to form one of the best starting lineups in the NBA.

Stevens discussed the 76ers’ roster moves with reporters Monday, one day before Boston plays in Philadelphia.

“I think one of Philly’s things the last few years has been they can pick on matchups because there’s always a physical advantage somewhere,” Stevens said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “When they go to the bench, they are way more versatile, especially on the defensive end of the floor, than they have been in the past. I think they have a chance to be a special group.”

Harris has averaged 18 points and seven rebounds through his first two games with the 76ers, both wins. Philadelphia also added Mike Scott, Boban Marjanovic, Jonathon Simmons and James Ennis before the deadline.

The 76ers will enter their matchup Tuesday against the Celtics with a 36-20 record. They’re in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, Boston stands at 35-21 and trails Philadelphia by one game.

