Dwyane Wade: Warriors’ starting five ‘as good as it gets’

Dwyane Wade says the addition of DeMarcus Cousins has taken the two-time defending champion Warriors to another level.

Dwyane Wade doesn’t believe there’s ever been a better starting five than the Warriors’ formidable lineup right now.

The Warriors signed four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins after defending their NBA title last year and are favorites to be crowned champions for a third season in a row.

Wade’s Heat tam suffered a 120-118 loss Sunday to the Warriors in his final game at Oracle Arena and the retiring star rates Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Cousins as five of the best.

Asked about the Warriors’ starting lineup, Wade said: “That’s as good as it gets. I know DeMarcus is working his way back, but they play off each other very well.

“It’s as good as it gets in our game and any team that ever played this game. That’s as good as it gets, that starting five.

“That’s why they are who they are, that’s why they are champions and to be able to add a guy like DeMarcus to it.

“That’s what great teams do, they add a piece and keep adding the right pieces.”