“Not nothing going on. He wants to know how to play the position as a big guard,” Magic Johnson explained Sunday.

Ben Simmons wants to meet with Lakers president Magic Johnson this summer.

Johnson revealed prior to Los Angeles’ game against the 76ers that Simmons reached out to the Lakers to find out if the two could get together this summer and discuss his position as a guard.

Here are Magic Jonshon’s full comments on potentially working out with Ben Simmons this off-season. He reinforces that approval from all three parties (Lakers, 76ers and the NBA) is first required. pic.twitter.com/l26Zh4e5JW — Ben Mallis (@BenMallis) February 10, 2019

Johnson said he would be willing to sit down with Simmons, but reiterated that he would need approval from the Lakers, 76ers and the NBA before the two could meet this offseason.

Johnson, a Hall of Fame player considered to be one of the greatest guards in NBA history, could give Simmons some valuable advice.

Simmons, 22, is averaging 16.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8 assists in 2018-19. He was named an All-Star for the first time in January.

The 76ers enter Sunday’s play against the Lakers with a 35-20 record. They are sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference.