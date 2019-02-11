NBA free agency news: Wesley Matthews signs with Pacers

Matthews was sent to the Knicks from the Mavericks in late January as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade.

Wesley Matthews wasn’t a free agent for long.

The 32-year-old wing player signed with the Pacers on Sunday after he received a buyout from the Knicks, the team announced. He inked a prorated veteran’s minimum deal with Indiana, according to an earlier report from the Athletic.

OFFICIAL: We have signed free agent guard Wesley Matthews (@WessyWes23) to a contract. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not released. >> https://t.co/Qb6N73H5SK pic.twitter.com/Eogz0viDHo — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 10, 2019

Matthews was sent to New York from the Mavericks in late January as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade. He was in the final season of the four-year, $64 million deal he signed with Dallas in July 2015.

Matthews played just two games with New York and scored 14 total points on 4-of-19 shooting.

The 10-year veteran is averaging 12.8 points and 2.3 assists in 29.7 minutes per game this season. He’s shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from 3-point range.