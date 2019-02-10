Oklahoma City has now won three straight while Houston’s three-game winning streak was snapped.
Houston blew a 26-point lead against Oklahoma City on Saturday.
The Thunder claimed a 117-112 victory in the end, and both sides had 40-point scorers.
Paul George’s 45 points paced the visiting Thunder. He also tallied 11 rebounds on the night. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook recorded his ninth consecutive triple-double.
James Harden scored 42 points but missed some big shots down the stretch for the Rockets.
Studs of the Night
Kemba Walker’s 37-point performance lifted the Hornets past the Hawks 129-120.
Bradley Beal recorded 31 points and added four steals in Washington’s 134-125 victory over Chicago.
Duds of the Night
Al Horford scored six points on 3-of-11 shooting in the Celtics’ 123-112 loss to the Clippers.
Avery Bradley scored eight points on 3-of-10 shooting as the Grizzlies took down the Pelicans 99-90.
Highlights
The pass off the backboard from Dennis Smith Jr. to DeAndre Jordan was a bright spot in the Knicks’ 104-99 loss to the Raptors.
Dennis Smith Jr. to DeAndre Jordan OFF THE GLASS! #NewYorkForever
Ricky Rubio showcased his vision with this feed to Rudy Gobert in Utah’s 125-105 triumph over San Antonio.
What’s Next?
Lakers (28-27) at 76ers (35-20) 3:30 p.m. ET — Philadelphia dominated Los Angeles in the last matchup between these two teams. Now the 76ers have a new and much more potent starting lineup. The Lakers will have their hands full taking on this gifted 76ers team in the Wells Fargo Center.