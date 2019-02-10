Oklahoma City has now won three straight while Houston’s three-game winning streak was snapped.

Houston blew a 26-point lead against Oklahoma City on Saturday.

The Thunder claimed a 117-112 victory in the end, and both sides had 40-point scorers.

Paul George’s 45 points paced the visiting Thunder. He also tallied 11 rebounds on the night. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook recorded his ninth consecutive triple-double.

James Harden scored 42 points but missed some big shots down the stretch for the Rockets.

Studs of the Night

Kemba Walker’s 37-point performance lifted the Hornets past the Hawks 129-120.

Bradley Beal recorded 31 points and added four steals in Washington’s 134-125 victory over Chicago.

Duds of the Night

Al Horford scored six points on 3-of-11 shooting in the Celtics’ 123-112 loss to the Clippers.

Avery Bradley scored eight points on 3-of-10 shooting as the Grizzlies took down the Pelicans 99-90.

Highlights

The pass off the backboard from Dennis Smith Jr. to DeAndre Jordan was a bright spot in the Knicks’ 104-99 loss to the Raptors.

Ricky Rubio showcased his vision with this feed to Rudy Gobert in Utah’s 125-105 triumph over San Antonio.

what’s prettier than Ricky’s passing we’ll wait pic.twitter.com/zUaV1laK8G — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 9, 2019

What’s Next?

Lakers (28-27) at 76ers (35-20) 3:30 p.m. ET — Philadelphia dominated Los Angeles in the last matchup between these two teams. Now the 76ers have a new and much more potent starting lineup. The Lakers will have their hands full taking on this gifted 76ers team in the Wells Fargo Center.