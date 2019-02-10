The Celtics lost Kyrie Irving at halftime and the game in the fourth quarter.

Celtics fans were not pleased on Saturday.

Bostonians booed their home team off the court following a 123-112 loss to the Clippers after they blew a 28-point lead.

Celtics got booed off the court at TD Garden after blowing 28-point lead vs. Clippers. pic.twitter.com/bTnePzX6cw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 10, 2019

It gets worse though. The Celtics also lost Kyrie Irving to a right knee sprain at halftime.

It’s unclear how long he will be out.

Also, the Celtics have now surrendered second-half leads in each of their last two games at home to borderline playoff teams in the Western Conference in the Clippers and Lakers.

It wasn’t a great few days for the Celtics.