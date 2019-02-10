NBA |

Celtics booed off home court after blowing 28-point lead in loss to Clippers

Kyrie Irving

The Celtics lost Kyrie Irving at halftime and the game in the fourth quarter.

Celtics fans were not pleased on Saturday.

Bostonians booed their home team off the court following a 123-112 loss to the Clippers after they blew a 28-point lead.

It gets worse though. The Celtics also lost Kyrie Irving to a right knee sprain at halftime.

It’s unclear how long he will be out.

Also, the Celtics have now surrendered second-half leads in each of their last two games at home to borderline playoff teams in the Western Conference in the Clippers and Lakers.

It wasn’t a great few days for the Celtics.

Comments