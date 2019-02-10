NBA |

Kyrie Irving ruled out for Saturday’s game with right knee sprain

Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has left Saturday’s matchup with the Clippers with a right knee sprain, the Celtics announced. He will not return.

Irving was clearly favoring his leg early on in the game, but tried to play through it.

Ultimately, the Celtics decided to put an end to his night as Boston had a 74-53 lead going into halftime.

Irving had 14 points and two assists in the first half.

It is unclear if this is an injury that will force him to miss an extended period of time.

