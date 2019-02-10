Ellington, 31, was traded to the Suns by the Heat on Wednesday as part of a deal to acquire Ryan Anderson.

The Pistons appear to have secured some perimeter shooting.

Free agent guard Wayne Ellington is poised to sign with Detroit, according to ESPN.

After clearing waivers today, guard Wayne Ellington will officially sign with the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2019

Ellington, 31, was traded to the Suns by the Heat on Wednesday as part of a deal to acquire Ryan Anderson. The 6-foot-4 wing is averaging 8.4 points in 21.3 minutes per game in 2018-19.

The Pistons are 25-29 and sit just outside the playoff picture. They will take on the Wizards on Monday.