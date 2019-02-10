Clippers waive Michael Beasley two days after acquiring him

Forward Michael Beasley’s tenure as a Clipper didn’t last very long; he was acquired in a trade Thursday with the Lakers.

Acquired in a trade Thursday with the Lakers, Beasley was released Saturday by the Clippers.

The Clippers sent Mike Muscala to the Lakers for Beasley and Ivica Zubac; Thursday was the NBA’s trade deadline.

Beasley, 30, an 11-year veteran, averaged 7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 26 games with the Lakers. Beasley’s playing time was limited to 10.7 minutes per game.