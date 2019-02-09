Pelicans fans weren’t sure what to do on Friday.

Pelicans fans are going through a rollercoaster of emotions right now.

Anthony Davis returned to the court from injury — and trade request — Friday versus the Timberwolves and there’s a sense Pelicans fans aren’t exactly sure what to do.

They were positive what they wanted to do when Davis was announced in the starting lineup as boos rained down from as far up as the nosebleed section.

And it makes sense why.

Davis’ agent Rich Paul told ESPN in January the five-time All-Star would not re-sign with New Orleans when he becomes a free agent in 2020 and he would prefer to be traded.

At the same time, Davis is still one of the best players in the NBA, and he was not traded at the deadline Thursday, so he is still a Pelican for now, and likely, one of New Orleans’ favorite sons.

So when he had success Friday, fans cheered it.

But every other time he touched the ball early in the game, he was booed.

Fans even booed and cheered him on the same possession.

He was booed when he caught the ball on the wing and then cheered when he made the shot.

It’s a weird night in New Orleans.