The Pelicans were not going to be able to sit Anthony Davis for the rest of the year without a substantial financial penalty.

The NBA wasn’t OK with the Pelicans sitting a healthy Anthony Davis for the final third of the season.

New Orleans would have been fined $100,000 per game had it decided not to play Davis, according to ESPN.

Here’s the very latest on the whole “should the Pelicans sit Anthony Davis the rest of the season to protect his trade value” issue, with @WindhorstESPN reporting that the NBA got involved & warned the Pels they’d risk a $100,000 fine PER GAME if they held a healthy AD out. pic.twitter.com/UxBA81TEm5 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 8, 2019

ESPN reported Thursday the Pelicans were not going to sit Davis down for the rest of the year, which came as a bit of a surprise to the rest of the NBA who thought the team might not play him.

Cuttino Mobley says it wouldn’t be in Pelicans’ best interests to sit Anthony Davis for the season

One year after losing DeMarcus Cousins to an Achilles injury for the season, it was understandable the Pelicans may have thought about being cautious with a valuable trade asset.

Davis’ agent Rich Paul told ESPN the All-Star would not re-sign with the team when he hits free agency in 2020 and preferred to be traded.

The 25-year-old was not dealt at the deadline, but many teams are still interested in acquiring him in a trade during the summer.

It is understandable why the Pelicans announced Thursday that Davis would play the rest of the year even if they weren’t expected to.

If they did not played him, New Orleans would have had to pay the NBA $2.7 million (27 games).