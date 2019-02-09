Danny Ainge says Kyrie Irving ‘engagement is still on’ for long-term deal

Irving created a stir last week when he downplayed his long-term commitment to the Celtics, saying “I don’t owe anybody s—.”

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said Friday the team’s “engagement” with Kyrie Irving is still on.

To carry the marriage analogy a step further, Ainge even picked out a wedding date, so to speak: July 1, the first day of free agency.

But Ainge told Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub he still believes the Celtics and Irving are on their way to the altar.

“The way I viewed the situation is that I think a lot of people, because of Kyrie’s announcement at the beginning of the year, thought that it was a marriage,” Ainge said (via ESPN). “And I think that it’s more like an engagement. And we’re going to get married on July 1. I think that engagement is still on, as far as I know.”

Irving can become a free agent if he opts out of his contract. Irving told Celtics executives and fans last fall he wanted a long-term deal and verbally commited to being part of the Celtics’ future.

But recent rumors have tied Irving to several potential “super-team” pairings elsewhere, including a possible reunion with LeBron James on the Lakers. One report last week cited an unidentified source saying Irving would be “genuinely interested” in playing again with James.

Irving further pushed the “breakup” narrative when he said last week he’d do what’s best for his career, telling reporters “I don’t owe anybody s—.”

When asked if he’d changed his mind about the Celtics, Irving said, “Ask me July 1.”

Perhaps it’s no coincidence Ainge also prominently mentioned that date.

“In my individual conversations with Kyrie, we’re still engaged, but we really can’t make those vows, sign that contract until July 1.”

Only time will tell if Irving remains as committed to the Celtics as they apparently are to him.

