Kevin Love injury update: Cavaliers forward could return Friday night against Wizards

The Cavaliers forward has played only four games this season after injuring his foot in late October.

Cavaliers star Kevin Love could return to action Friday night for the first time since October, according to multiple reports.

The 6-10 forward has been sidelined since injuring his left foot Oct. 24 in the fourth game of the season. After undergoing toe surgery, he was expected to miss “weeks,” but the absence has turned into more than three months.

Love, who is officially listed as “questionable” for Friday’s game against the Wizards, looked good at the Cavs’ practice Thursday.

Kevin Love could return to the #Cavs tonight and is officially listed as “questionable.” The team took their time bringing him back. Here’s a video of him from practice yesterday: pic.twitter.com/svT1Bug056 — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) February 8, 2019

Love’s return won’t be enough to change the fate of the lottery-bound Cavaliers, who are 11-43 this season. But it’s obviously a positive step for Love, who signed a four-year, $120 million extension with Cleveland last summer.

If Love does play, he would not suit up Saturday against the Pacers, according to The Athletic.

The 30-year-old veteran has career averages of 18.3 points and 11.3 points per game.