A former Celtic gave the Lakers a reason to celebrate in TD Garden on Thursday.

Los Angeles guard Rajon Rondo made a 20-foot buzzer beater to lift the Lakers over the Celtics, 129-128. Rondo, who began his career in Boston, finished with 17 points, shooting 7 of 11 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range. He also chipped in 10 assists.

The Lakers were trailing by as many as 18 in the first half, but they rallied with 42 third-quarter points. The Celtics came back in the fourth quarter to go toe-to-toe with Los Angeles.

LeBron James helped the Lakers catch up to the Celtics in the final minute with an impressive save and ensuing 3-pointer that tied the score at 124. He finished with a game-high 28 points. James also notched his fourth triple-double of the season, adding 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

Los Angeles set a franchise record by knocking down 22 3-pointers in the win.

Kyrie Irving had a team-high 24 points for Boston in the losing effort. Jayson Tatum pitched in 22 points and Daniel Theis had 20 points off the bench.

The loss snapped the Celtics’ five-game winning streak.

Studs of the Night

Bojan Bogdanovic helped the Pacers to their fourth straight win. He scored a game-high 29 points in a 116-92 victory over the Clippers.

Terrence Ross had another high-scoring game off the bench for the Magic. The sixth-year guard finished with a season-high 32 points in a 122-112 win over the Timberwolves.

Russell Westbrook notched his eighth consecutive triple-double for the Thunder. Oklahoma City beat Memphis at home, 117-95, behind Westbrook’s 15 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists.

Pascal Siakam again improved on a career best this season. He had 33 points in the Raptors’ 119-101 win over the Hawks.

Dud of the Night

Patrick Beverley was minus-23 in the Clippers’ fourth loss in six games. He finished with nine points, five rebounds and three assists.

Highlights

Vince Carter’s still got it.

You don’t want to be in Karl-Anthony Towns’ way.

What’s Next?

Nuggets (37-17) at 76ers (34-20), 7 p.m. ET — The Nuggets will travel to Philadelphia hoping to snap a two-game losing streak and inch closer to the top spot in the Western Conference. Denver trails the Warriors by 1 1/2 games while the 76ers are also on a two-game losing skid.