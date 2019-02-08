NBA |

NBA trade deadline: Pelicans release Markieff Morris after acquiring him from Wizards, report says

Markieff Morris

Markieff Morris is currently out with an injury.

The Wizardsmade some moves on Wednesday.

Washington dealt forward Markieff Morris to the Pelicans, according to a report from The Athletic, which cites unidentified league sources. The Pelicans will also receive Washington’s 2023 second-round pick in the trade.

Morris is currently out after suffering a neck injury in January. He’s expected to miss about six weeks.

The Wizards will receive Wesley Johnson in return. Morris and Johnson are both free agents after the season.

New Orleans is releasing Morris after picking him up in the deal.

According to The Athletic, this deal puts the Wizards under the tax threshold for 2019-20.

This is the second trade the Wizards made Wednesday. They dealt Otto Porter Jr. to the Bulls for Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis, as well.

Washington is 22-32 and four games back of the Heat after a 148-129 loss to the Bucks on Thursday.

