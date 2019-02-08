Monroe is averaging 4.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in 38 games for the Raptors this season.

The Raptors gained one big man and lost another two on Thursday.

After acquiring Marc Gasol for a package that included Jonas Valanciunas, the Raptors dealt Greg Monroe to the Nets for a second-round pick, Toronto announced Thursday.

Monroe is averaging 4.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in 38 games for the Raptors this season.

The Raptors sit in second place in the Eastern Conference with a 39-16 record.

The Nets are in sixth with a 29-27 record.