“It was amazing,” Antetokounmpo said. “Just to be a part of the first televised draft selection. It’s awesome. It was fun. It was great.”

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo enjoyed selecting their All-Star teams.

The two captains took part in the first ever televised version of the NBA All-Star game draft Thursday. Antetokounmpo, the Bucks star, was asked about the experience of picking his team during an interview with TNT.

James, who was also a captain in last year’s event, described All-Star weekend as the “best part of the year.”

“It’ll be fun,” James said during his interview. “We all can come together, be All-Stars, enjoy that weekend. It’s a privilege of mine to be able to have it be Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron and be an All-Star once again. It’s always an honor.”

James said he his team was strong on the perimeter, while Antetokounmpo’s squad would be strong inside.

“Our game is all about shooting right now,” James said. “I feel like we’ve got a good team with a lot of shooters, a lot of ball handers. We’ve got to try to keep those guys off of the glass. They’ve got a lot of size.”

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo appears to be focused on the game’s outcome.

“I picked guys that would play hard,” Antetokounmpo said when asked about his strategy. “Guys that fit me and (Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer’s) game plan. Guys that will play the right way.”

James selected Pelicans center Anthony Davis with his first pick in the reserve round. The Lakers reportedly had been attempting to acquire Davis before Thursday’s trade deadline.

James joked that he was “very sure” he wanted Davis to be his teammate and Antetokounmpo responded “isn’t that tampering?”

“Tampering rules don’t apply on All-Star weekend,” James replied.

James nabbed Kevin Durant with the first overall pick. He also revealed he selected Durant first last year. That draft was not televised.

Team LeBron will face Team Giannis in the 2019 All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina.