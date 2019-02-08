LeBron James started off his draft in the only way the Lakers’ star can — with intrigue.

The NBA All-Star teams are set after LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo picked their rosters in front of a national TV audience for the first time.

James got the first pick and started off the event in a way only he can — with intrigue.

The four-time MVP selected Kevin Durant with the No. 1 pick, which has everyone asking questions. Could this mean something? Or did he think he was simply the best fit for his team?

You know James, he loves to control the narrative and he certainly started Thursday with one. Even Antetokounmpo jokingly had to ask, “Is that tampering?” after James selected Anthony Davis.

And, in true deadline day fashion, we have a trade as well. After the draft was over, James and Antetokounmpo agreed to trade Ben Simmons for Russell Westbrook.

Here are the full rosters for the 2019 NBA All-Star game.

Team LeBron

Starters:

1. Kevin Durant (1)

2. Kyrie Irving (3)

3. Kawhi Leonard (5)

4. James Harden (7)

Reserves:

6. Anthony Davis (10)

7. Klay Thompson (12)

8. Damian Lillard (14)

9. Russell Westbrook (16)

10. LaMarcus Aldridge (18)

11. Karl-Anthony Towns (20)

12. Bradley Beal (22)

Legacy:

13. Dwayne Wade

Team Giannis

Starters:

1. Stephen Curry (2)

2. Joel Embiid (4)

3. Paul George (6)

4. Kemba Walker (8)

Reserves:

6. Khris Middleton (9)

7. Nikola Jokic (11)

8. Ben Simmons (13)

9. Blake Griffin (15)

10. D’Angelo Russell (17)

11. Nikola Vucevic (19)

12. Kyle Lowry (21)

Legacy:

13. Dirk Nowitzki

Trade: LeBron James trades Russell Westbrook for Ben Simmons.