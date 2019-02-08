NBA trade deadline: Kings send Skal Labissiere to Blazers for Caleb Swanigan

Labissiere has spent all three of his NBA seasons with the Kings, while Swanigan was in his second season with the Blazers.

The Blazers and Kings have agreed to swap two young forwards.

Portland will send Caleb Swanigan to Sacramento in exchange for Skal Labissiere, according to ESPN, which cited unidentified sources.

The Kings have traded Skal Labissiere to the Blazers for Caleb Swanigan, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

Labissiere, 22, has spent all three of his NBA seasons with the Kings after he was selected in the first round of the 2016 draft. He averaged 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.7 minutes per game this year.

Swanigan, who was in his second year with the Blazers, appeared in 18 games this season for Portland. The 21-year-old is averaging just 1.9 points and 2.9 rebounds this season.

The Blazers are sitting fourth in the Western Conference with a 31-21 record, while the Kings are 28-26 and ninth in the West.