NBA trade deadline: Grizzlies will keep star guard Mike Conley

The Grizzlies were shopping both Mike Conley and Marc Gasol before Thursday’s trade deadline, but opted to keep the former.

The Grizzlies are holding on to Mike Conley.

Memphis was able to work out a trade with the Raptors for Marc Gasol, but ultimately decided to keep Conley, according to ESPN.

The Grizzlies are keeping Mike Conley, league sources tell ESPN. Memphis discussed deals with multiple teams, but ultimately decided to hold onto their franchise point guard. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

Conley has two years and a player option remaining on the five-year, $152-million deal he signed with the Grizzlies in 2016 and is averaging 20.4 points and 6.4 assists on the season.

The Grizzlies reportedly completed a deal with Toronto, which netted them Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, C.J. Miles and a 2024 second-round pick for Gasol. They found no such deal for Conley.

Conley appeared to quickly move on from all of the rumors after the deadline passed.

“#gamedayfocus,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I shield my teammates from trade talk” – Lebron James