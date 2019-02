NBA trade deadline: 76ers send Markelle Fultz to Magic for Jonathon Simmons, draft picks

The 76ers have officially moved on from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Philadelphia has traded Markelle Fultz to the Magic for Jonathon Simmons and a first- and second-round pick, according to ESPN.

Orlando is trading for Markelle Fultz, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

The Magic are sending Jonathan Simmons, a first-round and a second-round pick to the Sixers, per sources. https://t.co/f724l2eSVS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

Fultz was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome in December and hasn’t played since Nov. 19. There is no timetable for his return to the court.

He has averaged 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his 19 appearances in 2018-19.

Fultz was the top pick in the 2017 draft and began his career with high expectations. But has dealt with injuries and a hitch in his jump shot during his rookie season, which limited him to 14 games.