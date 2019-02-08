Gortat is averaging 5.0 points and 5.6 rebounds in 2018-19.

The Clippers are clearing up some room on their roster.

Los Angeles is waiving center Marcin Gortat, according to The Athletic.

The Clippers are waiving center Marcin Gortat, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2019

Gortat is averaging 5.0 points and 5.6 rebounds this season. He is also interested in joining the Warriors, according to Yahoo Sports.

Yahoo Sources: Marcin Gortat, who will be waived by Clippers, has interest in joining the Warriors but the defending champs plan to wait until the dust settles to get a clearer picture of what is available on the market. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 7, 2019

The 34-year-old appeared to confirm the move on Twitter, saying “It was a great ride!”

It was great ride! — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) February 7, 2019

The Clippers also traded Avery Bradley to Memphis for JaMychal Green and Garrett Temple on Thursday, according to ESPN.