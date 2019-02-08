NBA trade deadline: Rockets acquire Iman Shumpert, move Brandon Knight in 3-team deal

The Rockets have been in pursuit of a wing for a good portion of the season.

The Rockets acquired Iman Shumpert.

Houston completed a three-team deal with the Kings and Cavaliers to acquire the guard from the Kings, Cleveland announced Thursday.

Cleveland will send Nik Stauskus and Wade Baldwin to Houston in the deal.

The Rockets have been in search of a wing player for the better part of the season. They landed one the night before the trade deadline, which is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

The Kings acquire guard Alec Burks and a second-round pick from the Cavaliers as part of the deal, as well.

Cleveland will get Brandon Knight, Marquese Chriss and a 2019 lottery-protected pick from Houston in the trade.

Knight has two seasons, including 2019, and about $30 million left on the five-year, $70 million deal he signed with the Suns.

Houston acquired Knight, alongside Chriss, this offseason in a trade for Ryan Anderson.