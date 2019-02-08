NBA trade rumors: Rockets deal James Ennis to 76ers

This is the second reported move the Rockets have made before Thursday’s deadline.

The Rockets are trading forward James Ennis to the 76ers.

In return, the deal gives Houston the right to swap 2021 second-round draft picks with Philadelphia, according to The Athletic.

Ennis, 28, is averaging 7.4 points and 2.9 rebounds this season.

Houston also acquired Iman Shumpert in a three-team trade with the Kings and Cavaliers on Wednesday. The Rockets also got Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin from the Cavaliers in the deal.

The Rockets sent a first-round pick, Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss to Cleveland and the Kings received Alec Burks from the Cavaliers as part of the trade.

Houston is 32-22, fifth in the Western Conference standings entering Thursday’s play.