Gregg Popovich says Colin Kaepernick will be celebrated like Muhammad Ali one day

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich believes former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his work around social activism will be celebrated after more time passes.

Popovich went on to compare Kaepernick to the likes of Muhammad Ali, Tommie Smith and John Carlos and said he thinks Kaepernick will one day be remembered like them, according to ESPN.

“(Kaepernick) was very courageous in what he did. He did it for the right reasons. The same story will unwind as time goes on,” Popovich explained Wednesday after the Spurs’ 141-102 loss to the Warriors.

On Wednesday against the Spurs, the Golden State Warriors honored 1968 Olympic sprinter Tommie Smith. Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said he believes public perception of Colin Kaepernick will change over time as it has for figures like Muhammad Ali, John Carlos & Smith. pic.twitter.com/8en3tdLcbU — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) February 7, 2019

Smith and Carlos are two African-American track athletes who raised their fists on the medal stand during the 1968 Olympics to protest racial inequality, a similar act to Kaepernick, who kneeled during the national anthem before NFL kickoffs to protest racial injustice and remains unsigned since the 2016 season.

The topic came up because Smith met with the Warriors prior to Wednesday’s game. He spoke about his experience and the players asked him questions.

“My message was about perseverance,” Smith told The Undefeated. “Do not ‘shut up and dribble,’ but understand what you are doing.”

Golden State center DeMarcus Cousins described Smith’s visit as “incredible,” The Undefeated notes.