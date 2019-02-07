On trade deadline day, Anthony Davis prefers the Lakers and Knicks, but the Clippers and Bucks are preferred destinations, too.

The Lakers are not optimistic, the Knicks are on the radar and whoever, if anyone, acquires Anthony Davis before Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline should know this: He’s planning on testing free agency in 2020.

Those are the latest developments regarding Davis as the clock ticks on deadline day.

This much is clear: He will not sign an extension with the Pelicans and wants to be traded, agent Rich Paul told ESPN in late January. The Celtics have reportedly urgedNew Orleans to hold off moving Davis until this summer when they can trade for him. Boston cannot deal for Davis during the season because of the “Rose Rule.”

Davis would prefer to be sent to the Lakers or Knicks, according to The New York Times, which added that the Clippers and Bucks “remain preferred destinations.”

However, The Times followed up that reporting with a sobering detail, citing an unidentified league source: “Davis intends to play out the remainder of his current contract and become a free agent in 2020 no matter where he lands.”

Meanwhile, Pelicans general manager Dell Demps and Lakers president Magic Johnson had not spoken by late Wednesday about a deal for the 25-year-old star, according to ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources.

The Lakers are now “low on hope” they’ll acquire Davis before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, the report says.

L.A. reportedly has made multiple offers to the Pelicans for Davis and its latest proposal included two first-round picks, along with multiple players. The teams’ talks reportedly stalled earlier this week as the Lakers waited for New Orleans to make a counter offer.

The five-time All-Star has missed the Pelicans’ last eight games with a finger injury, though he reportedly has been healthy enough to play this week. The Pelicans decided not to play him before the trade deadline.

He’s averaging 29.3 points and 13.3 rebounds this season.